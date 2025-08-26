Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Astrazeneca plc ADR’s current trading price is -9.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $61.24 and $87.68. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.95 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.48 million observed over the last three months.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) currently has a stock price of $79.59. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $99.0 after opening at $79.92. The lowest recorded price for the day was $67.0 before it closed at $79.66.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 246.75B and boasts a workforce of 94300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Astrazeneca plc ADR

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Astrazeneca plc ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.59, with a change in price of +7.39. Similarly, Astrazeneca plc ADR recorded 5,080,573 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.23%.

How AZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AZN stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

AZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Astrazeneca plc ADR over the past 50 days is 84.97%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.43% and 88.59%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.34%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AZN has fallen by 10.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.06%.