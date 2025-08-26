Array Technologies Inc Inc. (ARRY) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 38.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 39.31%. The price of ARRY fallen by 34.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.69%.

The stock price for Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) currently stands at $9.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.0 after starting at $9.32. The stock’s lowest price was $6.0 before closing at $9.07.

The market performance of Array Technologies Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.21 on 08/25/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.76 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ARRY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Array Technologies Inc’s current trading price is 1.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.76 and $9.21. The Array Technologies Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 6.71 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 8.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.42B and boasts a workforce of 1021 employees.

Array Technologies Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Array Technologies Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.47, with a change in price of +4.46. Similarly, Array Technologies Inc recorded 7,842,518 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +91.77%.

ARRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARRY stands at 1.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.80.

ARRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Array Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.84% and 89.32%, respectively.