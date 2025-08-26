Anywhere Real Estate Inc Inc. (HOUS) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 67.92%. The price of HOUS fallen by 37.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.02%.

Currently, the stock price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) is $6.47. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.5 after opening at $6.49. The stock touched a low of $3.5 before closing at $6.07.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.14 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.71 on 01/13/25.

52-week price history of HOUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s current trading price is 5.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 138.56%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.71 and $6.14. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.26 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 90.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 724.23M and boasts a workforce of 7905 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Anywhere Real Estate Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.00, with a change in price of +2.99. Similarly, Anywhere Real Estate Inc recorded 1,127,400 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +85.57%.

HOUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOUS stands at 2.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.57.

HOUS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Anywhere Real Estate Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 99.18%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 97.46% and 89.83%, respectively.