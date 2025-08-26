logo

Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on APA Corporation Inc. (APA) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APA has fallen by 17.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.55%.

At present, APA Corporation (APA) has a stock price of $22.36. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $35.0 after an opening price of $22.36. The day’s lowest price was $16.0, and it closed at $21.64.

APA Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $29.47 on 08/29/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $13.58 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of APA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. APA Corporation’s current trading price is -24.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$13.58 and $29.47. The APA Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 6.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

APA Corporation (APA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.00B and boasts a workforce of 2305 employees.

APA Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating APA Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.20, with a change in price of +1.23. Similarly, APA Corporation recorded 8,201,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.82%.

APA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APA stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

APA Stock Stochastic Average

APA Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.30%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.44% and 89.05%, respectively.

