AMPX’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2025

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 611.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 175.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMPX has leaped by -6.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.52%.

At present, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has a stock price of $7.68. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $18.0 after an opening price of $7.68. The day’s lowest price was $10.0, and it closed at $7.17.

Amprius Technologies Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.66 on 08/08/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.61 on 09/09/24.

52-week price history of AMPX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Amprius Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -20.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1152.45%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.61 and $9.66. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 6.27 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.83 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 183.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 960.61M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Amprius Technologies Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Amprius Technologies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.49, with a change in price of +5.10. Similarly, Amprius Technologies Inc recorded 5,966,054 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +197.67%.

AMPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPX stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

AMPX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Amprius Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 68.22%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.85% and 24.70% respectively.