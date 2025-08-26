AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Inc. (AMC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -42.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.29%. The price of AMC leaped by -11.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.71%.

Currently, the stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is $2.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.5 after opening at $2.88. The stock touched a low of $2.7 before closing at $2.95.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.56 on 12/05/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.45 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of AMC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -48.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.55%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.45 and $5.56. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 7.53 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 12.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.48B and boasts a workforce of 33382 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.00, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc recorded 11,277,157 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.60%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 12.20%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.48% and 16.11%, respectively.