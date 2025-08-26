Alector Inc (ALEC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alector Inc’s current trading price is -63.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.97%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.87 and $6.37. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.88 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Alector Inc (ALEC) is currently priced at $2.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.0 after opening at $2.34. The day’s lowest price was $1.0 before the stock closed at $2.52.

Alector Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.37 on 09/20/24 and the lowest value was $0.87 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alector Inc (ALEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 88.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 236.83M and boasts a workforce of 238 employees.

Alector Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Alector Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.46, with a change in price of +1.18. Similarly, Alector Inc recorded 958,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.72%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALEC stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

ALEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alector Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 81.97%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.30% and 80.31% respectively.

ALEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -55.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALEC has fallen by 32.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.86%.