Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aethlon Medical Inc’s current trading price is -83.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.08 and $8.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.74 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.74 million over the last 3 months.

Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) stock is currently valued at $1.4. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.55 after opening at $1.4. The stock briefly dropped to $1.5 before ultimately closing at $1.59.

In terms of market performance, Aethlon Medical Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.44 on 12/31/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.08 on 08/20/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.64M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Aethlon Medical Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Aethlon Medical Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1297, with a change in price of -1.5464. Similarly, Aethlon Medical Inc recorded 1,751,900 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEMD stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

AEMD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aethlon Medical Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.05%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.79% and 34.28% respectively.

AEMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -68.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -69.15%. The price of AEMD increased 5.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.66%.