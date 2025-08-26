AES Corp (AES) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AES Corp’s current trading price is -33.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.46 and $20.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.25 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 14.6 million over the last three months.

AES Corp (AES) stock is currently valued at $13.49. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $23.0 after opening at $13.49. The stock briefly dropped to $5.0 before ultimately closing at $13.49.

AES Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.30 on 10/01/24 and a low of $9.46 for the same time frame on 05/22/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AES Corp (AES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.61B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

AES Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating AES Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.56, with a change in price of +1.12. Similarly, AES Corp recorded 15,503,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AES stands at 5.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.79.

AES Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AES Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.93% and 48.39%, respectively.

AES Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.84%. The price of AES decreased -2.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.97%.