Aegon Ltd: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 12.26B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Aegon Ltd (AEG) is $7.83. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.46 after opening at $7.83. The stock touched a low of $7.8 before closing at $7.85.

The market performance of Aegon Ltd has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.10 on 08/21/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $5.42, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of AEG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Aegon Ltd’s current trading price is -3.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.42 and $8.10. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aegon Ltd (AEG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.26B and boasts a workforce of 15582 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Aegon Ltd

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Aegon Ltd as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.92, with a change in price of +1.16. Similarly, Aegon Ltd recorded 9,883,595 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.37%.

AEG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEG stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

AEG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aegon Ltd over the past 50 days is 82.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.37%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.80% and 86.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.11%. The price of AEG fallen by 9.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.26%.