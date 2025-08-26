ADN’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 36.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADN has fallen by 121.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.15%.

The market performance of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.79 on 11/13/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.71, recorded on 10/17/24.

52-week price history of ADN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -49.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.71 and $8.79. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.58 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.82 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.75M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.56, with a change in price of +0.95. Similarly, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc recorded 538,436 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.54%.

ADN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 59.82%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 59.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.62% and 67.57%, respectively.