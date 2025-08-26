Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s current trading price is -37.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.89%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.84 and $5.31. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 5.49 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) is $3.31. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $25.0 after opening at $3.31. It dipped to a low of $10.0 before ultimately closing at $2.92.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.31 on 11/06/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.84, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 169.14M and boasts a workforce of 25 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Achieve Life Sciences Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.75, with a change in price of +0.80. Similarly, Achieve Life Sciences Inc recorded 773,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.87%.

How ACHV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACHV stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

ACHV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Achieve Life Sciences Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 68.95%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.81% and 66.98%, respectively.

ACHV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -25.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACHV has fallen by 23.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.44%.