ABVE’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 59.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 283.68%. The price of ABVE fallen by 5.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.27%.

Above Food Ingredients Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.40 on 07/11/25, with the lowest value being $0.25 on 03/04/25.

52-week price history of ABVE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Above Food Ingredients Inc’s current trading price is -53.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 715.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.25 and $4.40. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.01 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 17.38 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 104.43M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3300, with a change in price of +1.4700. Similarly, Above Food Ingredients Inc recorded 11,411,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +259.28%.

ABVE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Above Food Ingredients Inc over the last 50 days is at 42.20%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 62.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.10% and 44.88%, respectively.