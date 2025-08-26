A Tale of Resilience: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stock is currently valued at $47.14. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $68.0 after opening at $47.14. The stock briefly dropped to $34.0 before ultimately closing at $47.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $63.33 on 03/11/25 and a low of $42.96 for the same time frame on 07/31/25.

52-week price history of BMY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current trading price is -25.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $42.96 to $63.33. In the Healthcare sector, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 10.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.12.95 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.95B and boasts a workforce of 34100 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Bristol-Myers Squibb Co as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.20, with a change in price of -12.41. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co recorded 14,224,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.84%.

Examining BMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMY stands at 2.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.64.

BMY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.73%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 73.56% and 78.47% respectively.

BMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -18.56%. The price of BMY decreased -2.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.18%.