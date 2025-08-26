A Tale of Resilience: Beneficient Amid Stock Market Turbulence

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) is currently priced at $0.39. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.0 after opening at $0.39. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $0.34.

Beneficient saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.33 on 09/06/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.22 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of BENF Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Beneficient’s current trading price is -88.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.79%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.22 and $3.33. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 21.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.37M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3126, with a change in price of +0.0911. Similarly, Beneficient recorded 1,517,406 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.58%.

BENF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Beneficient’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 34.58%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.63% and 33.41%, respectively.

BENF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -83.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BENF has fallen by 3.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.22%.