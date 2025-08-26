A Tale of Resilience: ASP Isotopes Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) stock is currently valued at $9.97. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.0 after opening at $10.02. The stock briefly dropped to $11.0 before ultimately closing at $9.95.

ASP Isotopes Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.68 on 08/13/25 and a low of $2.11 for the same time frame on 09/06/24.

52-week price history of ASPI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ASP Isotopes Inc’s current trading price is -14.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 372.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.11 to $11.68. In the Basic Materials sector, the ASP Isotopes Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 916.38M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.69, with a change in price of +4.89. Similarly, ASP Isotopes Inc recorded 3,808,534 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +94.77%.

Examining ASPI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASPI stands at 4.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.99.

ASPI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ASP Isotopes Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 67.98%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.99% and 32.92% respectively.

ASPI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 315.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 136.82%. The price of ASPI decreased -1.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.27%.