A Deep Dive into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Stock Performance

The present stock price for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is $34.59. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $70.0 after an opening price of $34.59. The stock briefly fell to $50.0 before ending the session at $37.98.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $130.00 on 12/17/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.76 on 03/04/25.

52-week price history of TNXP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s current trading price is -73.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 411.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.76 to $130.00. In the Healthcare sector, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 303.35M and boasts a workforce of 81 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.98, with a change in price of +17.14. Similarly, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp recorded 1,232,482 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +98.22%.

TNXP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp over the last 50 days is 9.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.95% and 6.40%, respectively.

TNXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -3.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 294.41%. The price of TNXP leaped by -30.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.68%.