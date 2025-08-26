A Closer Look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Stock Gains

Currently, the stock price of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is $18.12. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $29.0 after opening at $18.12. The stock touched a low of $18.0 before closing at $18.46.

The stock market performance of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $22.80 on 12/27/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $12.47, recorded on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of TEVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -20.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $12.47 and $22.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.78B and boasts a workforce of 36167 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.37, with a change in price of +2.83. Similarly, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR recorded 12,069,136 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.51%.

TEVA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.16%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.60% and 86.69%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.99%. The price of TEVA fallen by 9.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.33%.