A Closer Look at Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Stock Gains

The stock market performance of Ocean Power Technologies has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.75 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.14, recorded on 10/01/24.

52-week price history of OPTT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ocean Power Technologies’s current trading price is -70.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 272.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.14 and $1.75. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.83 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.13 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.08M and boasts a workforce of 53 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5105, with a change in price of +0.1090. Similarly, Ocean Power Technologies recorded 4,741,471 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.46%.

OPTT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPTT stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

OPTT Stock Stochastic Average

Ocean Power Technologies’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 15.51%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.22% and 22.59%, respectively.

OPTT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 168.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -17.48%. The price of OPTT leaped by -9.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.63%.