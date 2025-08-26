A Closer Look at Avantor Inc (AVTR) Stock Gains

Avantor Inc (AVTR) currently has a stock price of $13.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $19.0 after opening at $13.21. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.0 before it closed at $13.27.

Avantor Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $27.83 on 09/19/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.82 on 08/01/25.

52-week price history of AVTR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Avantor Inc’s current trading price is -52.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $10.82 and $27.83. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 10.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 12.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Avantor Inc (AVTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.01B and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Avantor Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Avantor Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.40, with a change in price of -2.59. Similarly, Avantor Inc recorded 13,057,664 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.39%.

AVTR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVTR stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

AVTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Avantor Inc over the last 50 days is at 66.34%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 71.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.93% and 60.26%, respectively.

AVTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -48.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AVTR has leaped by -7.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.53%.