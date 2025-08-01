YAAS Stock: Exploring Youxin Technology Ltd’s Growth

Youxin Technology Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of YAAS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Youxin Technology Ltd’s current trading price is -94.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.36 and $7.00. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.16 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Youxin Technology Ltd (YAAS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.79M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9139, with a change in price of -1.2689. Similarly, Youxin Technology Ltd recorded 1,378,439 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.90%.

YAAS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YAAS stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

YAAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Youxin Technology Ltd over the past 50 days is 0.30%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.36%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.84% and 5.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

YAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag.