XYL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.20: What It Means for Xylem Inc’s Future

The stock of Xylem Inc (XYL) is currently priced at $144.62. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $175.0 after opening at $144.62. The day’s lowest price was $125.0 before the stock closed at $130.6.

The market performance of Xylem Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

52-week price history of XYL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Xylem Inc’s current trading price is 4.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $100.47 to $138.50. In the Industrials sector, the Xylem Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.2 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Xylem Inc (XYL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.19B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Xylem Inc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Xylem Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 123.64, with a change in price of +14.00. Similarly, Xylem Inc recorded 1,543,461 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.72%.

Examining XYL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XYL stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

XYL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Xylem Inc over the last 50 days is 99.02%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.04% and 66.24%, respectively.

XYL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XYL has fallen by 10.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.20%.