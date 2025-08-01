Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wynn Resorts Ltd’s current trading price is -2.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $65.25 and $112.36. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.23 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has a stock price of $109.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $135.0 after an opening price of $109.03. The day’s lowest price was $100.0, and it closed at $109.53.

Wynn Resorts Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.40B and boasts a workforce of 28000 employees.

Wynn Resorts Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Ltd as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.15, with a change in price of +20.31. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Ltd recorded 2,403,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.89%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wynn Resorts Ltd over the last 50 days is 88.80%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 59.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.75% and 80.63%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.63%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WYNN has fallen by 6.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.53%.