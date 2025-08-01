Wolfspeed Inc Inc. (WOLF) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -91.40%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -74.87%. The price of WOLF increased 97.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.67%.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) stock is currently valued at $1.53. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.0 after opening at $1.57. The stock briefly dropped to $1.5 before ultimately closing at $1.5.

Wolfspeed Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of WOLF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Wolfspeed Inc’s current trading price is -91.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 294.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.39 and $18.57. The Wolfspeed Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 5.75 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 64.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 238.20M and boasts a workforce of 5013 employees.

Wolfspeed Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Wolfspeed Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5750, with a change in price of -3.9077. Similarly, Wolfspeed Inc recorded 50,848,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.50%.

WOLF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOLF stands at 31.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 31.32.

WOLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wolfspeed Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 37.20%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.17%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.33% and 29.84%, respectively.