Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Westwater Resources Inc’s current trading price is -46.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.47%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.45 and $1.32. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.45 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) is currently priced at $0.71. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.0 after opening at $0.71. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $0.77.

Westwater Resources Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.05M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5785, with a change in price of +0.0829. Similarly, Westwater Resources Inc recorded 1,191,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.25%.

WWR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Westwater Resources Inc over the last 50 days is 43.83%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 29.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.19% and 43.52%, respectively.

WWR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 33.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WWR has fallen by 16.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.50%.