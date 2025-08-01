Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Inc. (WBD) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 47.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WBD has fallen by 16.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.11%.

At present, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has a stock price of $12.94. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.0 after an opening price of $12.98. The day’s lowest price was $10.0, and it closed at $13.17.

In terms of market performance, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc had a fairly even.

52-week price history of WBD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s current trading price is -6.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.80%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $6.64 and $13.86. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 21.31 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 58.38 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.00B and boasts a workforce of 35000 employees.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Warner Bros. Discovery Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.22, with a change in price of +2.37. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc recorded 52,391,652 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.38%.

WBD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBD stands at 1.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

WBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.03%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 74.54% and 78.24% respectively.