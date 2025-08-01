Viking Therapeutics Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is $32.57. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $125.0 after opening at $32.57. It dipped to a low of $33.0 before ultimately closing at $33.71.

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of VKTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Viking Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -60.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $18.92 and $81.73. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.55 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.66B and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Viking Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Viking Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.72, with a change in price of +3.47. Similarly, Viking Therapeutics Inc recorded 3,908,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.92%.

VKTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Viking Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is at 75.60%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.60% and 77.28%, respectively.

VKTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VKTX has fallen by 22.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.78%.