Viant Technology Inc (DSP Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for Viant Technology Inc (DSP) currently stands at $14.5. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.0 after starting at $14.5. The stock’s lowest price was $18.0 before closing at $13.53.

Viant Technology Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of DSP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Viant Technology Inc’s current trading price is -44.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.70 to $26.33. In the Technology sector, the Viant Technology Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Viant Technology Inc (DSP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 907.22M and boasts a workforce of 376 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.53, with a change in price of -0.17. Similarly, Viant Technology Inc recorded 285,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.16%.

Examining DSP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DSP stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

DSP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Viant Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.39%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.51% and 60.63% respectively.

DSP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -33.18%. The price of DSP fallen by 8.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.55%.