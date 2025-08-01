VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. VCI Global Ltd’s current trading price is -99.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.88 and $313.60. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.34 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.45 million observed over the last three months.

VCI Global Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -78.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.34M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.4375, with a change in price of -12.6726. Similarly, VCI Global Ltd recorded 2,233,565 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -93.11%.

VCIG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of VCI Global Ltd over the last 50 days is at 1.93%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 6.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.98% and 8.03%, respectively.

VCIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -99.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -95.21%. The price of VCIG leaped by -48.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.49%.