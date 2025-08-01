Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Vale S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -17.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.66%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $8.06 and $11.93. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 36.82 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 40.18 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) is $9.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.5 after opening at $9.88. The stock touched a low of $8.0 before closing at $9.53.

Vale S.A. ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.18B and boasts a workforce of 64616 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Vale S.A. ADR

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Vale S.A. ADR as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.62, with a change in price of +0.64. Similarly, Vale S.A. ADR recorded 38,775,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.87%.

How VALE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vale S.A. ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 60.74%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.27% and 21.48%, respectively.

VALE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 5.22%. The price of VALE leaped by -3.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.