Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Upbound Group Inc’s current trading price is -46.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.68 and $38.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) is $20.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $49.0 after an opening price of $20.64. The stock briefly fell to $21.0 before ending the session at $24.36.

Upbound Group Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.19B and boasts a workforce of 11970 employees.

Upbound Group Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Upbound Group Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.96, with a change in price of -5.17. Similarly, Upbound Group Inc recorded 592,139 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPBD stands at 2.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.66.

UPBD Stock Stochastic Average

Upbound Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.56% and 28.90%, respectively.

UPBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -44.11% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.50%. The price of UPBD leaped by -20.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.05%.