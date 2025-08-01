Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -18.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.87%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.41 and $28.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 56613.0 for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) is $23.27. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $29.0 after opening at $23.26. It dipped to a low of $29.0 before ultimately closing at $23.64.

In terms of market performance, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc had a somewhat regular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 659.11M and boasts a workforce of 1068 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.70, with a change in price of +2.34. Similarly, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc recorded 251,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.23%.

How UVE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UVE stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

UVE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 18.54%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.15% and 28.93%, respectively.

UVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UVE has leaped by -10.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.50%.