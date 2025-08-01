TROW’s Financial Health: Exploring T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

The stock price for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) currently stands at $101.45. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $113.0 after starting at $101.45. The stock’s lowest price was $89.0 before closing at $103.9.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of TROW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s current trading price is -19.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $77.85 to $125.81. In the Financial sector, the T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.35B and boasts a workforce of 8158 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating T. Rowe Price Group Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.69, with a change in price of +0.79. Similarly, T. Rowe Price Group Inc recorded 1,941,538 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.78%.

Examining TROW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TROW stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

TROW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for T. Rowe Price Group Inc over the last 50 days is 62.32%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 33.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.68% and 70.73%, respectively.

TROW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.25%. The price of TROW fallen by 2.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.68%.