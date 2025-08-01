TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 1.34M Market Cap

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of TNFA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -95.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.08 and $2.16. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 29.45 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 27.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.34M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2060, with a change in price of -0.2604. Similarly, TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 18,129,385 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.13%.

TNFA Stock Stochastic Average

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 4.31%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.13% and 46.95%, respectively.

TNFA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -95.11% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -89.39%. The price of TNFA leaped by -18.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -19.26%.