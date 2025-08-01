The Significance of Moving Averages in Rigetti Computing Inc Inc. (RGTI) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1342.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RGTI has fallen by 9.24%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.46%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) currently has a stock price of $14.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $19.0 after opening at $14.22. The lowest recorded price for the day was $14.0 before it closed at $14.5.

Rigetti Computing Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of RGTI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Rigetti Computing Inc’s current trading price is -33.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2064.97%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.66 and $21.42. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 20.18 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 53.77 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 56.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.61B and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.26, with a change in price of +6.23. Similarly, Rigetti Computing Inc recorded 48,719,355 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.70%.

RGTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RGTI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

RGTI Stock Stochastic Average

Rigetti Computing Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 54.09%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.42% and 49.32%, respectively.