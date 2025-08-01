The Significance of Moving Averages in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Inc. (CNQ) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNQ has fallen by 0.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.19%.

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) is currently priced at $31.7. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $37.12 after opening at $31.7. The day’s lowest price was $33.23 before the stock closed at $31.9.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s current trading price is -16.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.65 and $37.91. The Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 4.45 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.8 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.36B and boasts a workforce of 10640 employees.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Canadian Natural Resources Ltd as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.56, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd recorded 6,354,435 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.74%.

CNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 37.14%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.23% and 73.06%, respectively.