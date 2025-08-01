The Significance of Moving Averages in Cadiz Inc Inc. (CDZI) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.02% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CDZI has fallen by 6.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.71%.

The stock of Cadiz Inc (CDZI) is currently priced at $3.18. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.0 after opening at $3.18. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $3.04.

Cadiz Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of CDZI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cadiz Inc’s current trading price is -44.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.13 and $5.68. The Cadiz Inc’s shares, which operate in the Utilities, saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 260.36M and boasts a workforce of 25 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.99, with a change in price of -0.46. Similarly, Cadiz Inc recorded 481,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.64%.

CDZI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDZI stands at 1.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.97.

CDZI Stock Stochastic Average

Cadiz Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.17% and 40.75%, respectively.