The Psychology of SoundHound AI Inc Inc. (SOUN) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 106.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.89%. The price of SOUN leaped by -9.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.60%.

Currently, the stock price of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is $10.23. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $18.0 after opening at $10.31. The stock touched a low of $8.0 before closing at $10.33.

In terms of market performance, SoundHound AI Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. SoundHound AI Inc’s current trading price is -59.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.77%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.94 and $24.98. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 15.3 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 37.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.11B and boasts a workforce of 842 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.91, with a change in price of +1.49. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc recorded 32,565,676 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.33%.

SOUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOUN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

SoundHound AI Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 22.99%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.21% and 11.89%, respectively.