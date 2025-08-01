The PMN Stock Puzzle: Unraveling ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) is currently priced at $0.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.43 after opening at $0.76. The day’s lowest price was $3.05 before the stock closed at $0.77.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of PMN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s current trading price is -51.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.29%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.38 and $1.59. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.13M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5902, with a change in price of -0.0300. Similarly, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc recorded 4,322,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.85%.

PMN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 30.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.76% and 36.60%, respectively.

PMN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -43.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.63%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PMN has fallen by 71.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.08%.