The Future of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd: Analyzing VRAX

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) currently has a stock price of $0.81. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.0 after opening at $0.81. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.0 before it closed at $0.88.

In terms of market performance, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of VRAX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Virax Biolabs Group Ltd’s current trading price is -91.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.74 and $9.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 93650.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.52M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0144, with a change in price of -0.5899. Similarly, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd recorded 143,454 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.14%.

VRAX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRAX stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

VRAX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Virax Biolabs Group Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 15.82%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.62% and 37.68%, respectively.

VRAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -36.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VRAX has leaped by -3.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.35%.