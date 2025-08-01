Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Tesla Inc’s current trading price is -36.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $182.00 and $488.54. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 44.11 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 107.73 million observed over the last three months.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) has a current stock price of $307.88. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $500.0 after opening at $308.12. The stock’s low for the day was $115.0, and it eventually closed at $308.27.

Tesla Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tesla Inc (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 993.05B and boasts a workforce of 125665 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Tesla Inc

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Tesla Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How TSLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tesla Inc over the last 50 days is at 2.18%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.10% and 5.06%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 38.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.08%. The price of TSLA leaped by -2.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.59%.