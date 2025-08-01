TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. TeraWulf Inc’s current trading price is -47.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 136.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.06 and $9.30. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 18.3 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 46.57 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is $4.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.0 after opening at $4.89. The stock touched a low of $6.0 before closing at $5.16.

TeraWulf Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.88B and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TeraWulf Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating TeraWulf Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.75, with a change in price of +1.76. Similarly, TeraWulf Inc recorded 42,115,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.33%.

How WULF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WULF stands at 2.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.89.

WULF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc over the past 50 days is 64.20%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.24% and 53.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WULF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.66%. The price of WULF leaped by -3.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.67%.