TENB’s Market Whiplash: -27.42% YTD Decline, -6.76% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TENB has leaped by -6.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.32%.

Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) currently has a stock price of $31.31. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $45.0 after opening at $31.31. The lowest recorded price for the day was $32.0 before it closed at $32.24.

Tenable Holdings Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of TENB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Tenable Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -33.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.75 and $47.19. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.44 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.83B and boasts a workforce of 1872 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Tenable Holdings Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

TENB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TENB stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

TENB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tenable Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 95.48%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.54%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.17% and 77.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.