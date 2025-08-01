T1 Energy Inc: Analyzing TE Stock Trends

The current stock price for T1 Energy Inc (TE) is $1.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.0 after opening at $1.19. It dipped to a low of $3.0 before ultimately closing at $1.29.

T1 Energy Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of TE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. T1 Energy Inc’s current trading price is -64.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.91 and $3.36. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

T1 Energy Inc (TE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 185.57M and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3038, with a change in price of -0.2100. Similarly, T1 Energy Inc recorded 1,659,276 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.00%.

TE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TE stands at 3.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TE Stock Stochastic Average

T1 Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 31.94%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.31% and 29.64%, respectively.

TE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -32.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TE has leaped by -4.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.59%.