Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -12.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $27.05 and $40.28. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.61 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has a stock price of $35.1. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $45.0 after an opening price of $35.1. The day’s lowest price was $36.0, and it closed at $33.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.97B and boasts a workforce of 674 employees.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SUPN stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

SUPN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is 46.38%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.93% and 52.32%, respectively.

SUPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SUPN has fallen by 10.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.85%.