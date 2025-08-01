Stellantis N.V (STLA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Stellantis N.V’s current trading price is -48.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.39 and $16.92. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.12 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 19.94 million observed over the last three months.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) currently has a stock price of $8.8. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $15.0 after opening at $8.8. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.6 before it closed at $8.89.

Stellantis N.V’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Stellantis N.V (STLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.27B and boasts a workforce of 248243 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Stellantis N.V

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Stellantis N.V as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.17, with a change in price of -4.09. Similarly, Stellantis N.V recorded 20,443,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.78%.

How STLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STLA stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

STLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Stellantis N.V over the past 50 days is 2.17%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 3.84% and 16.01%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

STLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -47.49%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STLA has leaped by -14.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.18%.