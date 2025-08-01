Stagwell Inc (STGW) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Stagwell Inc’s current trading price is -29.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.03 and $8.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.62 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

At present, Stagwell Inc (STGW) has a stock price of $5.73. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.0 after an opening price of $5.73. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $5.16.

The market performance of Stagwell Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Stagwell Inc (STGW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.17, with a change in price of -0.50. Similarly, Stagwell Inc recorded 1,281,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STGW stands at 5.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.05.

STGW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Stagwell Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 84.16%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.68% and 80.89%, respectively.

STGW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STGW has fallen by 25.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.98%.