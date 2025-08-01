SPRO’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 61.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 169.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPRO has leaped by -20.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.28%.

At present, Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) has a stock price of $2.32. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.0 after an opening price of $2.32. The day’s lowest price was $5.0, and it closed at $2.17.

Spero Therapeutics Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

52-week price history of SPRO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Spero Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -27.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 359.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.51 and $3.22. The Spero Therapeutics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.44 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 252.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.72M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Spero Therapeutics Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Spero Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.58, with a change in price of +1.54. Similarly, Spero Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,819,625 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +197.82%.

SPRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPRO stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SPRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Spero Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.90%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.30% and 3.39%, respectively.