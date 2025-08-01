SOWG: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -95.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -72.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SOWG has fallen by 5.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -44.19%.

Sow Good Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of SOWG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Sow Good Inc’s current trading price is -95.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.52 and $20.69. The Sow Good Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.1 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sow Good Inc (SOWG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.85M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9451, with a change in price of -1.3456. Similarly, Sow Good Inc recorded 1,047,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.89%.

SOWG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOWG stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

SOWG Stock Stochastic Average

Sow Good Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.20%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.52% and 14.50%, respectively.