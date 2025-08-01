SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SoFi Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -13.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 260.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.01 and $25.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 50.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 70.96 million over the last 3 months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) stock is currently valued at $21.65. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $30.0 after opening at $21.66. The stock briefly dropped to $6.0 before ultimately closing at $22.58.

SoFi Technologies Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 73.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.10B and boasts a workforce of 5000 employees.

SoFi Technologies Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating SoFi Technologies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.82, with a change in price of +9.99. Similarly, SoFi Technologies Inc recorded 66,675,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +89.40%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOFI stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

SOFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for SoFi Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is 68.19%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 41.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.23% and 59.95%, respectively.

SOFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 191.71%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 31.66%. The price of SOFI increased 19.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.10%.